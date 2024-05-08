'They’re going so fast!': Residents contend Bradley Avenue is a dangerous racetrack

A collision at a south London, Ont. intersection Tuesday has amplified concerns about road safety.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances arrived at the intersection of Bradley and Ernest Avenues around 10 p.m.

Police confirmed three people were transported to hospital.

“There was a guy laying on a sidewalk, and there were two other people they had taken out of the car and put into an ambulance,” said Robert Perrin, a nearby resident.

While the circumstances remain under police investigation, it is the latest collision at the crossing. Neighbours contend Bradley Avenue is notorious for excessive speed and street racing.

Emergency services responded to a crash in the area of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue on May 7, 2024. (Source: Submitted)

“As soon as the stores close, it’s a drag strip,” said Perrin.

During the day, it is clear some vehicles exceed the posted 60 km/h speed limit.

But come nightfall, Perrin contends some drivers are putting the pedal to the metal, “Sometimes you can’t even tell the colour of the car. They’re going so fast!”

That is a worry for Brandy Sampson.

She has been an advocate for speed reduction along Bradley Avenue since being involved in a collision in August of 2022.

Brandy Sampson, seen on May 8, 2024, was injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue in August 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“I was a passenger. One car was going this way and we were turning this way, and well, the car I was in was impacted,” she said.

Injured, Sampson was taken to hospital.

Several hours later, as she was heading home, she witnessed yet another crash.

“I saw the scene of another accident. Lights, sirens, everything and I had to say, ‘Oh wow! That was the second time!’” said Sampson

Since then, Sampson said she has seen the aftermath of seven more crashes, including the multi-car collision Tuesday evening, “I heard it. I knew the sound right away. I was putting my son to bed, and I knew that sound. I heard the impact.”

Robert Perrin, seen on May 8, 2024, lives near Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Residents say something has to be done.

They argue the construction of bicycle lanes along Bradley and some intersection improvements fall short.

“Do more patrolling or something because at night you hardly see a cop unless something happens,” said Perrin.

One option to discourage speeding is a red light camera at the intersection.

But as it moves around the city, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said it might be a while before it is placed.

So, she has spoken to London’s police chief about speeding concerns.

“I want the officers out here and have the vehicles unmarked so the public does not always know when they are around!” said Peloza.

Elizabeth Peloza, seen on May 8, 2024, is a London city councillor representing Ward 12. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)