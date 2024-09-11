LONDON
London

    • Murder charge laid in 2020 Lambton County homicide

    David Oliver, 29, is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Carla Rogers / Facebook) David Oliver, 29, is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Carla Rogers / Facebook)
    More than four years later, OPP in Lambton County have charged one person in connection to a homicide.

    Around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, first responders were sent to Kettle and Stony Point First Nation where David Oliver, 29, had been reported missing and later found deceased.

    Oliver was found at a former army base near Highway 21 in Lambton Shores and the death was deemed a homicide.

    On Sept. 10, a 20 year old from London was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.

    Because the accused was a youth at the time of the offence, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police work at the scene of a homicide on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Territory near Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

