Murder charge laid in 2020 Lambton County homicide

More than four years later, OPP in Lambton County have charged one person in connection to a homicide.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, first responders were sent to Kettle and Stony Point First Nation where David Oliver, 29, had been reported missing and later found deceased.

Oliver was found at a former army base near Highway 21 in Lambton Shores and the death was deemed a homicide.

On Sept. 10, a 20 year old from London was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.

Because the accused was a youth at the time of the offence, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police work at the scene of a homicide on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Territory near Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)