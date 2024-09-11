Several sent to hospital after King Street apartment fire
At approximately 11:45 a.m., fire crews were called to 700 King St. for a fully involved fire in the east apartment tower stairwell. Smoke from the active fire billowed onto several upper floors and damaged the hallways.
Many residents were assessed and seven were transported to hospital with smoke related injuries.
The fire originated from a small item that was allegedly set on fire in the stairwell. The fire was extinguished quickly by fire crews, but the heavy amount of smoke did slow their abilities to locate the fire.
This comes just days after a suspicious fire around the corner on Hewitt Street caused $800,000 worth of damage to a vacant commercial building.
Residents of 700 King St. were able to return to their units. The extent of damages is still being assessed and the investigation is ongoing.
Fire crews were called to 700 King St. for a fully involved fire in the east apartment tower stairwell on Sept. 11, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
