LONDON
London

    • The same driver was arrested twice in less than 24 hours

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    A report of an impaired driver led to the same person being arrested for the first of two times in less than 24 hours.

    On September 5, just before midnight, police responded to a call of a possible impaired driver along Tie Road in the municipality of Kincardine.

    The driver was assessed and issued a license suspension for impaired operation, and their vehicle was impounded.

    The following day, just after noon, police stopped an ATV on Campbell Street in the township of Huron-Kinloss. The driver was placed under arrest and now not only faces impaired operation charges, but also charges of driving while under suspension, and possession of methamphetamine. 

