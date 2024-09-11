LONDON
London

    • London school built to merge two, already overcrowded: TVDSB

    East Carling Public School is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) East Carling Public School is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    An east London elementary school that expanded to accommodate a closed institution in 2016 has run out of space.

    East Carling Public School (ECPS), located near the corner of Oxford and Quebec streets, is bursting at the seams, according to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

    The school has a population of 570 children, more than 100 more than it can comfortably accommodate.

    On Wednesday, TVDSB announced any new students without a sibling already attending ECPS, will be enrolled at Prince Charles Public School on Wavell Street.

    The two schools are five kilometres apart. The board said transportation will be available to eligible children.

    Prince Charles Public School is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)The capping of enrolment at ECPS comes eight years after the closure of nearby Lorne Avenue Public School due to declining enrollment.

    Now demolished and turned into city park space, its students merged with Bishop Townsend Public School Students in 2016.

    After an expansion and renovation, Bishop Townsend was renamed East Carling.

    According to a news release, TVDSB will start an attendance review of the ECPS boundary area this school year. 

