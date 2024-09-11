'We’re in this mire and this muck': Former trustee and councillor says school board needs to come clean over director’s departure
A long-time former city councillor and public school board trustee is calling on the Thames Valley District School Board to come clean regarding its education director, now on a leave of absence.
“Right now, we’re in this mire and this muck and there’s rumours, and that’s not good, healthy for staff, it’s certainly not healthy for children,” said Cheryl Miller. “And my heart breaks for all the teachers out there that are worrying where all the cuts are going to come from.”
Miller spent 25 years in public life. First as a school board trustee, then a member of city council.
She said the public deservers to know if Mark Fisher will be gone permanently, and if so, what it will cost taxpayers.
“Well, they need to say the truth. If this is a buyout package then get an interpretation from your legal department, ‘what can you disclose?’ Because if this is it, then say it’s it,” said Miller.
What the board is not saying at this point is how long Fisher’s absence is expected to be, and whether the board has begun the process to look for a permanent replacement.
“When will the board stop playing this game and start respecting the taxpayers that pay for all these services,” Miller added.
Fisher came under fire after last month’s controversial retreat by a reported 18 senior board staffers to a high-end Toronto hotel. The costs of the trip have not been disclosed. The trip took place despite a $7.6 million budget deficit at the school board.
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario local president Craig Smith said such retreats are a normal practice, but this one left a poor impression, given the board’s financial situation.
“The reduction of 18 million at the beginning of the budget process to seven means there’s been about 11 million dollars of cuts, all of those have been felt on the front line, meaning by students, by teachers, in classrooms,” he said.
Questions to the board about Fisher’s departure went unanswered.
Critics say the one thing the board did get right was to tap former education director Bill Tucker to take over as interim director of education.
“I think he is committed to restoring public trust,” said Smith.
“He’s got a horrible job ahead of him, and I thank him that he actually committed to it, because he could have said, ‘Take off guys, I’m done, I’m retired,’” added Miller.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup that revealed plenty about their plans for America's future, if elected. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies work to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg
The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.
Dollarama sales peak in second quarter: A sign more Canadians are shopping at discount stores to make ends meet
Montreal-based discount retailer, Dollarama, reported a growth in profit and sales in the second quarter, signalling more Canadians are looking for a deal as the cost of living remains high.
Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get into it with Poilievre in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get back to Ottawa to get into it with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons, as he makes the case to his own party to put up a united front against the Conservatives.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Trump suggests he won't debate Harris again, attacks ABC over moderators' fact-checking
The morning after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s first presidential debate, it is far from clear if Trump will agree to a rematch.
'I'm not going to listen to you': Singh rejects Poilievre's push for early election, sets sights on progressive policy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will focus on advancing progressive policies, amid renewed pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to help him bring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government down when Parliament resumes next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.