'We’re in this mire and this muck': Former trustee and councillor says school board needs to come clean over director’s departure

A long-time former city councillor and public school board trustee is calling on the Thames Valley District School Board to come clean regarding its education director, now on a leave of absence.

“Right now, we’re in this mire and this muck and there’s rumours, and that’s not good, healthy for staff, it’s certainly not healthy for children,” said Cheryl Miller. “And my heart breaks for all the teachers out there that are worrying where all the cuts are going to come from.”

Miller spent 25 years in public life. First as a school board trustee, then a member of city council.

She said the public deservers to know if Mark Fisher will be gone permanently, and if so, what it will cost taxpayers.

“Well, they need to say the truth. If this is a buyout package then get an interpretation from your legal department, ‘what can you disclose?’ Because if this is it, then say it’s it,” said Miller.

What the board is not saying at this point is how long Fisher’s absence is expected to be, and whether the board has begun the process to look for a permanent replacement.

“When will the board stop playing this game and start respecting the taxpayers that pay for all these services,” Miller added.

Fisher came under fire after last month’s controversial retreat by a reported 18 senior board staffers to a high-end Toronto hotel. The costs of the trip have not been disclosed. The trip took place despite a $7.6 million budget deficit at the school board.

Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario local president Craig Smith said such retreats are a normal practice, but this one left a poor impression, given the board’s financial situation.

“The reduction of 18 million at the beginning of the budget process to seven means there’s been about 11 million dollars of cuts, all of those have been felt on the front line, meaning by students, by teachers, in classrooms,” he said.

Questions to the board about Fisher’s departure went unanswered.

Critics say the one thing the board did get right was to tap former education director Bill Tucker to take over as interim director of education.

“I think he is committed to restoring public trust,” said Smith.

“He’s got a horrible job ahead of him, and I thank him that he actually committed to it, because he could have said, ‘Take off guys, I’m done, I’m retired,’” added Miller.