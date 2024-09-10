TVDSB names interim director of education
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education.
The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.
“Bill Tucker is a respected, knowledgeable and experienced leader in public education,” said Board Chair Beth Mai. “His deep understanding of TVDSB community will provide stability for the system and ensure that student achievement and well-being continue to be a key focus. We are thankful that he has agreed to lend his support and leadership to the TVDSB.”
Tucker has previously served as Director of Education for the Thames Valley District School Board from 2008 until his retirement in 2013. Prior to becoming director, he assumed a number of system responsibilities as superintendent in the areas of special education, school operations and human resources.
He is also the current chair of the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and has also been a member of several boards including Children’s Aid Society of London and Middlesex, Vanier Children’s Services, Women’s Community House and is currently an executive member on the board at Community Living London.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Canadian fast food chains create value menus to win back customers
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
Forgotten Cheetos snack bag can have 'world-changing' impact, U.S. national park says
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
Man accused of setting on fire a Ugandan Olympic athlete dies of burns
A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Frenchman on trial for rape of drugged wife is hospitalized, lawyer says
A 71-year-old man on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home was hospitalized on Tuesday for medical checks and treatment, his lawyer told journalists.
Apple's new AirPods are also hearing aids. Can they really save you thousands of dollars?
During its glossy product announcement event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new role for its latest AirPods Pro model: medical device.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
PwC tells employees it will use location data to police 'back-to-office' rule
PricewaterhouseCoopers will start tracking where its employees in the United Kingdom work, in a bid to dial back its current work-from-home culture.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.