TVDSB names interim director of education

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education.

The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.

“Bill Tucker is a respected, knowledgeable and experienced leader in public education,” said Board Chair Beth Mai. “His deep understanding of TVDSB community will provide stability for the system and ensure that student achievement and well-being continue to be a key focus. We are thankful that he has agreed to lend his support and leadership to the TVDSB.”

Tucker has previously served as Director of Education for the Thames Valley District School Board from 2008 until his retirement in 2013. Prior to becoming director, he assumed a number of system responsibilities as superintendent in the areas of special education, school operations and human resources.

He is also the current chair of the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and has also been a member of several boards including Children’s Aid Society of London and Middlesex, Vanier Children’s Services, Women’s Community House and is currently an executive member on the board at Community Living London.