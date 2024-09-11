Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries following afternoon shooting

The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., police received reports of a potential shooting at a home in the 300-block of Boullee Street.

“Shortly after [officers’] arrival on scene, they located one male who was apparently suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Police Superintendent Chris Churney in a video statement posted to social media.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a Black male with long, black hair pulled up into a bandana.

He is approximately 6’ tall, wearing a white t-shirt or tank top and dark-coloured shorts. The suspect may have fled the scene in a red vehicle.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage, doorbell camera footage or security footage of the incident is asked to contact London police.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.