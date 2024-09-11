LONDON
    • Huron OPP investigate stolen pickup and trailer, recovered burnt out

    Huron OPP is investigating a stolen pickup truck and U-Haul trailer, which was recovered in South Huron.

    The vehicle was stolen from Goderich in June, and was discovered on Morrison Line on September 3, after being burnt out.

    The U-Haul had been rented out of London – video surveillance in London revealed two individuals in relation to this incident.

    Police are hoping to identify them, if you know who they are, please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 

