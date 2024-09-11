LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police investigate collision between SUV and motorcycle

    The Sarnia Police Service attended the scene of a crash in the area of Finch and Conestoga Drives between an SUV and a motorcycle on Sept. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X) The Sarnia Police Service attended the scene of a crash in the area of Finch and Conestoga Drives between an SUV and a motorcycle on Sept. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)
    The Sarnia Police Service attended the scene of a crash in the area of Finch and Conestoga Drives Wednesday evening.

    The collision involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

    The area was closed for vehicles and pedestrians while officers investigated the incident.

    Updates regarding the investigation will be made available as the investigation continues.

