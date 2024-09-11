Sarnia police investigate collision between SUV and motorcycle
The Sarnia Police Service attended the scene of a crash in the area of Finch and Conestoga Drives Wednesday evening.
The collision involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
The area was closed for vehicles and pedestrians while officers investigated the incident.
Updates regarding the investigation will be made available as the investigation continues.
