Deadly start to the weekend following crash near Woodstock
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 6:35PM EDT
OPP are on the scene of a fatal crash on Friday, Aug. 28 in Zorra Township. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal-two-vehicle collision near Woodstock.
The crash happened late Friday afternoon on Highway 2, east of the 45th line in Zorra Township.
An SUV and a pickup truck collided close to the Woodstock drive-in.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as the road will be closed for a few hours.