LONDON, ONT. -- An 84-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash north of Woodstock, Ont. has died of her injuries, OPP say.

Joyce Mugford of Woodstock was involved in a two-vehicle collision at Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

Police say she has since died.

One other person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Oxford County OPP continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone that can assist to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.