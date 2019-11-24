Featured
Elderly woman clinging to life after crash near Woodstock
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:59PM EST
WOODSTOCK Ont. - An elderly woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash north of Woodstock Sunday.
OPP were called to Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 around 1:30 p.m.
An 84-year-old was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and one other person suffered minor injuries.
The intersection remains closed for the investigation.
Witnesses are asked to call police.