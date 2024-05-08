Senior dies in Seaforth collision

LONDON
    The scene of fatal crash in Seaforth on May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The scene of fatal crash in Seaforth on May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A 74 year old has died after their SUV collided head-on with a tree on a quiet residential street in Seaforth Wednesday morning.

    Police said the vehicle hit the tree around 10:45 a.m.

    The driver was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead at Seaforth’s hospital.

    A section of Sparling Street in the west end of Seaforth was closed until 1:05 p.m. as police investigated.

    Part of their investigation is looking into whether the driver had a “medical episode” that may have led to the vehicle colliding with the tree.

    The Huron OPP is requesting anyone with information on the fatal collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

