Senior dies in Seaforth collision

A 74 year old has died after their SUV collided head-on with a tree on a quiet residential street in Seaforth Wednesday morning.

Police said the vehicle hit the tree around 10:45 a.m.

The driver was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead at Seaforth’s hospital.

A section of Sparling Street in the west end of Seaforth was closed until 1:05 p.m. as police investigated.

Part of their investigation is looking into whether the driver had a “medical episode” that may have led to the vehicle colliding with the tree.

The Huron OPP is requesting anyone with information on the fatal collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

The scene of fatal crash in Seaforth on May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)