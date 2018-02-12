

CTV London





Skates are being hung from mailboxes in Mount Brydges as the community comes together to mourn the loss of a thirteen year old girl following a crash over the weekend.

Avery Kernaghan was killed after two vehicles collided on Glendon Drive west of London Saturday afternoon.

Avery’s father, Douglas Kernaghan, is in critical condition. The pair were on their way to the Ontario Regional Synchronized Skating Championships in Komoka when the crash occurred.

Now in memory Avery and solidarity with the family Mount Brydges residents have taken to hanging pairs of skates from their mailboxes.

A call to residents to part was put out on Facebook, Sunday Afternoon:

“Mt Brydges has felt a horrible loss. In efforts to show solidarity & sympathy for the Kernaghan family, some members of the community have decided to hang figure skates from their mailboxes or porches. All our love & prayers go out to Chrissy, Doug & Matt. Our hearts are truly broken from the grief of this loss.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family as well with a goal of $20,000.

On the page Avery remembered as an active member in the figure skating and synchronized skating community.

“Her fierce nature and contagious smile, will be embedded in our memories for a lifetime,” reads the GoFundMe Page.