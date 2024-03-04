LONDON
London

    • SIU investigating weekend crash near St. Thomas

    Fire, EMS and OPP responded to a crash west of St. Thomas near Talbot Line on March 3, 2024. (Source: @SouthwoldFire/X) Fire, EMS and OPP responded to a crash west of St. Thomas near Talbot Line on March 3, 2024. (Source: @SouthwoldFire/X)
    A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash west of St. Thomas Sunday.

    Around 2:30 p.m., an OPP officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.

    According to police, the driver fled and crashed the car at Talbot Line and Iona Road.

    The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now looking into the incident.

    The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians.

