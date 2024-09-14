LONDON
London

    • CTV News London’s top stories from this week

    Share

    In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    Each story can also be read through the links below.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News