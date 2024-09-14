CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- TVDSB releases expenses of Toronto trip
- TVDSB's Mark Fisher put on leave of absence
- Traffic chaos on campus continues amid ongoing labour disruption at Western University
- Pedestrian in stable condition following serious London collision
- London police identify shooting suspect
- Sarnia police news conference for Brad Ogilvie murder case
- OPP lay murder charge in 2020 homicide
- Concerns over townhouse proposal near Hamilton and Gore roads
- Municipal parking lots being considered for redevelopment
- Calls to strengthen new 'renovictions' by-law fail to sway councillors
- Clinton Raceway grandstand replacement
- Canada Life proposes name change for Bud Gardens
- Survivor's Maryanne Oketch studying at Western
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Tuesday's Lotto Max draw set to hit all-time Canadian record of $80 million after no Friday winner
In a Canadian lotto first, the national Lotto Max jackpot has reached an estimated $80 million prize.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Son charged with 1st-degree murder after father's death on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
From an apartment in Vancouver to a storage container near Saskatoon, how 2 teenagers’ airplane finally gets unveiled to family decades later in Ontario
Decades after soaring through Vancouver's skies, spending years in a storage container in Saskatoon, and finally being restored in Ontario, a plane built by hand by two teenagers at the height of the Great Depression will be unveiled to their family for the first time.
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
Dick Cheney was once vilified by Democrats. Now he's backing Harris. Will it matter?
Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats for his bullish defense of the Iraq War as U.S. vice president. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside in extraordinary fashion last week when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House.
'Such a rush': Vancouver makeup artist wins second Emmy award
A born-and-raised Vancouver resident is among the film and television artists from the FX drama Shogun who swept the Creative Emmy Awards.
