Pedestrian in stable condition following serious Richmond Street collision

A pedestrian injured in a collision that took place around 2:30 Thursday morning is now in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.

The violent two car crash which took place near the gates to Western University on Richmond Street, ended with life-threatening-injuries for 20-year-old pedestrian, and serious injuries for a 29-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles.

A hydro pole was smashed in the collision, resulting in much of the surrounding neighbourhood being without power for nearly 13 hours.

The arterial road was closed for much of Thursday, creating heavy traffic in side streets used in the detours.

The collision was concerning for residents in the area, who told CTV News that vehicles careening down the street at high speeds is a relatively common occurrence.

At this time no charges have been laid, however police continue to investigate the collision - anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage in the area is asked to come forward, as any information could aid investigators.