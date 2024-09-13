Police identify shooting suspect and need your help to find him

London police have identified and charged a suspect they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at an address on Boullee Street in London.

Police said the shooting sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Cody M Leblanc Ashe, 28 of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for one count of attempt murder. His current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as a Black man, approximately 6’4”, 229 lbs, medium build, with black hair, black scruffy facial hair, a black goatee, and brown eyes.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. If seen, members of the public are reminded to not approach him, and to call 911 immediately as he should be considered armed and dangerous.