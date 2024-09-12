Five municipal parking lots being considered for redevelopment into high density housing
Preliminary analysis of municipally owned parking lots in London’s core business districts has determined five potential locations where the city could partner with developers to construct high density housing.
A report to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee updates council on the search for locations suitable to convert from public parking lots into high-rise housing, and seeks authorization to spend up to $137,000 on a more detailed investigation of the short-listed sites.
“I see huge potential in this, but we're never going to know until we move forward with it,” Mayor Josh Morgan told CTV News. “That’s why I provided the direction to staff to bring this back to council for their consideration.”
At the State of the City Address in January, Morgan announced that he used his Strong Mayor Powers to direct civic administration to prepare a list of viable parking lots owned by the city.
The initial 19 lots under consideration were winnowed down to five on the new priority list:
- 641 Queens Ave. (Old East Village)
- 434 Elizabeth St. (Old East Village)
- 84 Horton St. (SOHO)
- 199 Ridout St. (SOHO)
- 824 Dundas St. (Provincial Offences Courthouse)
A map of five municipal parking lots prioritized for residential redevelopment. (Source: City of London)
The floodplain of the Thames River limits development at199 Ridout St. to the northeast portion of the property.
A number of factors will require in depth analysis, including water and sewage capacity, parking utilization, and soil contamination.
Morgan emphasizes that new residential buildings on the sites could include public parking inside their garages.
“We can have different levels of parking,” he explained. “It might be more. It might be less. It can be a function of what's needed in the area with residential development on top.”
At Mona Lisa Beauty Salon on Dundas Street, owner Ann Balanovic said bringing additional residents to the Old East Village is more valuable than the underutilized parking lot on Queens Avenue.
“I think it's a beautiful idea!” Balanovic said. “We need something beautiful and new so people can move in and have new places.”
Once the parking lots undergo detailed review of their potential developability, a Request for Proposals (RFP) process would allow developers to bid on the opportunity to partner with city hall on one or more of the sites.
Since the city would be providing the property and potentially housing incentive programs, the expectation is that at least 10 per cent of the units would be affordable housing.
Morgan added, “At the end of the day, we have to be very cautious to do something that is viable. To actually achieve the goals that we have; more parking where it's needed and more housing in the core of the city.”
Meanwhile, the municipal parking lot at 185 Queens Ave. is already undergoing a similar process to find a development partner to build a public parking garage and residential development on the site.
On Sept. 17, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider spending up to $137,000 to further investigate the developability of the parking lots.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
The U.S. presidential debate opened voters' eyes in suburban Philadelphia, and Harris is getting a closer look
In Bucks County, a critical area in a vital swing state, the debate is producing a lot of hard thinking about what to do in November.
Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Ukraine businesses hire more women and teens as labour shortages bite
As the war with Russia drains the labour force, businesses are trying to cover critical shortages by hiring more women in traditionally male-dominated roles and turning to teenagers, students and older workers.
Blinken wraps up Ukraine-focused Europe trip in Poland with arms requests on the table
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a three-nation, Ukraine-focused European tour in Poland after hearing repeated appeals from Ukrainian officials to use western-supplied weaponry for long-range strikes inside Russia.
'It's his livelihood': New Brunswick man with cerebral palsy has bottle cart stolen
A New Brunswick community is rallying to replace a man's stolen bottle cart.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Audit finds issues with apprenticeship program, outsourcing of work in OC Transpo garages
-