Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?

Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’

Council is expected to vote on the proposed new name at the scheduled council meeting on Sept. 24.

“Canada Life has called London home for 150 years, and we’re excited about this opportunity to build on our shared history,” said Fabrice Morin, president and COO of Canada Life. “We look forward to working with the City Council and answering any questions they might have as we move through next steps.”

According to Canada Life, Labatt, the previous name sponsor, will continue to play a significant role at the venue as the official beer, seltzer, cooler, hard tea, and cider sponsor through 2031.

“OVG and Labatt have reached an agreement to extend pouring rights until 2031 so that fans can continue to enjoy homebrewed Labatt products,” a statement from the company read.