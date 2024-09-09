Family of Sarnia murder victim pleas for public help to 'find their son's' body
Three people have now been charged with murder in the death of a missing Sarnia man, even though his body has not been found.
Bradley James Ogilvie, 41, was reported missing by his family in late November of 2023.
Last Friday, police charged three people at addresses in Sarnia and on the Aamjiwaang First Nation with first-degree murder.
Trevor Waller, 47, Niki Jean Cottrelle, 42, and Robin Maness appeared in court Saturday and were remanded into custody.
Several of Ogilvie's family members were present at Monday's news conference.
In an interview with CTV London, Linda Griffin shared memories of her son through tears.
"He was such a likable, fun-loving guy. You’d hardly ever see him angry. He was always smiling and fun-loving,” said Griffin.
Bradley Ogilvie is seen in a photo with his mother Linda in 2017. (Source: Linda Griffin
Bradley's father, Glen, stated how he struggled with addictions later in life.
"Brad was not without flaws," he said. "But we all have flaws. We all have demons that we have to deal with. But Brad did not deserve to die for any of those reasons."
While charges have been laid, police have not yet established exactly when Bradley disappeared.
However, Deputy Chief Ron Hansen confirmed he vanished sometime before he was formally reported missing by his family on Nov. 22.
"Through the investigation, police learned Bradley was last seen leaving a Stuart Street home in the company of three people who are now accused of killing him. Investigators have executed several search warrants. We've forensically examined the vehicle and the residence, the results of which we cannot release at this time,” said Hansen.
Sarnia Police chief Derek Davis speaks at a news conference on Sept. 9, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Police are not commenting on where those investigations took place.
However, they will say a recent tip resulted in a break in the case.
"I would say within the last several weeks, we got something that was more substantial," commented Hansen.
Bradley Ogilvie's disappearance is the first break in three high-profile missing person cases in Sarnia.
Dustin Ireson and Trevor Chaput both went missing in 2022.
Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis confirmed the cases are not linked, while Hansen looked to dispel public theories.
"I know that there are rumours out there that we have a serial killer. I can tell you that is not the case," said Hansen.
Still, Hansen, who joined the force last month from Halton Regional Police, commented, "Sarnia is a violent town...And I think we need to put an end to that."
Bradley's family also wants an end to the mystery.
Bradley Ogilvie is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Ogilvie family)
His dad is begging the public to assist investigators, "There's money there! There is Crime Stoppers to pay you."
Meanwhile, his mother is appealing to anyone who can help bring her boy home.
"I just hope that Sarnia police find him," she shared before breaking up with emotion.
The family concluded by expressing appreciation for the commitment of all police investigators on the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
