LONDON
London

    • Missing persons case in Sarnia now a homicide investigation

    (Source: Sarnia Police Service) (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    Share

    Sarnia police say the search for a missing man is now a homicide investigation.

    They say 41-year-old Bradley James Ogilvie was reported missing by his family last November.

    As of Friday, police say they've made multiple arrests across Sarnia.

    Investigators say there may be others who have information on his death and are asking them to come forward.

    They've scheduled a news conference regarding the case for Monday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News