Survivor winner training to become a doctor in London, Ont.

A Canadian winner of the reality series Survivor is spending part of her $1 million U.S. paycheck to train to become a doctor in London, Ont.

Maryanne Oketch won the 42nd season of Survivor in 2022. The moment cemented the 26-year-old Ajax, Ont. resident into reality TV history.

But two years after winning the top prize, Maryanne has dropped her Survivor buff for a lab coat.

The second Canadian and second Black woman ever to win Survivor has begun her first year of medical school at Western University.

"I really think my time on Survivor will help me in medicine," she said in an interview with CTV News London.

Maryanne said high and low moments on the hit CBS/Global TV program are experiences she will reflect on while hitting the books.

"I remember one time actually coming back from a tribal council where someone was voted out and feeling at my complete rock bottom," she explained. "But at that moment, I went on, and I persevered. I was able to win. And in medicine, it's a grind and there are going to be difficult times. But, because I've had those hard moments of being at rock bottom, I know I'll still be able to succeed."

Maryanne Oketch is a past winner of the reality TV series Survivor. She is training to become a doctor in London, Ont. (Source: Robert Voets/CBS)

The notoriety of her Survivor experience has extended to the Forest City.

"I've been recognized a couple of times. I was actually going grocery shopping, and someone was like, Maryanne, like, what are you doing in London, Ontario?" she said.

The Ajax resident is no stranger to the city. Her family lived here for six months when they first arrived in Canada.

"Even funnier, we sublet one of the grad student houses and lived on one of the Western campus houses when we were here for the first time," she explained.

Maryanne Oketch, seen on Sept. 12, 2024, is a past winner of the reality TV series Survivor. She is training to become a doctor in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

While she hasn't made up her mind about where she will practice as a doctor, Maryanne says she won't be lured back to the United States, "The plan is to stay in Canada. I love Canada!"

With ongoing stress in the medical system, Maryanne hopes to bring the passion she brought to Survivor to the exam room, "You have to be passionate to make sure that you're giving them the best amount of care. So for sure, I'll be bringing my passion into medicine.”