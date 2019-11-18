Featured
Critical injury to worker leads to fine for St. Thomas company
Workplace injury file photo
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 5:09PM EST
A St. Thomas company that manufactures infection control products has been fined $50,000 after a worker was critically injured in a fall.
Maxill Inc., located on Elm Street, pleaded guilty following the workplace accident in September of 2018.
The Ministry of Labour says the worker fell from a stepladder to a concrete pad while attempting to reach an access ladder. He was tasked with inspecting the drains on the building roof.
The employee was carrying a five-gallon pail with tools and other equipment at the time.
The Ministry determined Maxill failed to provide a safe means of access to the roof.