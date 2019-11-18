A St. Thomas company that manufactures infection control products has been fined $50,000 after a worker was critically injured in a fall.

Maxill Inc., located on Elm Street, pleaded guilty following the workplace accident in September of 2018.

The Ministry of Labour says the worker fell from a stepladder to a concrete pad while attempting to reach an access ladder. He was tasked with inspecting the drains on the building roof.

The employee was carrying a five-gallon pail with tools and other equipment at the time.

The Ministry determined Maxill failed to provide a safe means of access to the roof.