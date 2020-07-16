MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- While visiting a Turkey Point beach with her daughter, a woman was taken to hospital after police say she began behaving erratically.

Norfolk County OPP were called to a Cedar Drive address around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports a woman was seen undressing on the beach and acting strangely, while several others were present.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 28-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman who appeared to be severely impaired by illegal drugs and alcohol.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the Children's Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk was contacted, and they were able to arrange for a family member to pick up the woman's nine-year-old daughter.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.