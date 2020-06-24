LONDON, ONT. -- For many people, vacation plans have changed this summer and that’s why Daryl and Monica Gratton are looking at trailers and motorhomes.

"Oh, I'm looking for a home on wheels, I want everything," said Monica Gratton.

Monica and her husband are at Hiemstra Trailer Sales looking for a vehicular getaway.

"I don't want to go on a plane and definitely don't want to go on a cruise ship, so you know, we're going to do the motorhome," said Daryl Gratton.

"You know the way things are right now, it’s not making sense to go to the States by plane or anything," adds Monica.

Wayne Hiemstra from Hiemstra Trailer Sales says they are not alone.

"It seems to be a nice way of getting around seeing the country."

He says sales are way up. "I think the whole industry is up and for ourselves we're up well over 35 percent over last year."

Across town at CampMart. they don’t sell motorhomes but trailers are also going fast.

"Our sales are up anywhere from 50 to 75 percent right now," said Sales Representative, Jason Chambers. "I think it’s because they can’t go to a lot of places like the states."

Things aren’t expected to slow down any time soon, with the province lifting overnight camping restrictions this weekend.