Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision at St. Thomas Raceway Park.

Emergency crews were called to the track on Sparta Line around 9:30 p.m. Friday for single vehicle crash involving the bike.

The man lost control of the motorcycle shortly after he crossed the finish line.

A man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has been identified as Bradley Schaafsma, 32, of St. Thomas.

The investigation continues.