Man dead following motorcycle crash at St. Thomas Raceway Park
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:26AM EDT
Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision at St. Thomas Raceway Park.
Emergency crews were called to the track on Sparta Line around 9:30 p.m. Friday for single vehicle crash involving the bike.
The man lost control of the motorcycle shortly after he crossed the finish line.
A man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
He has been identified as Bradley Schaafsma, 32, of St. Thomas.
The investigation continues.