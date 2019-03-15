

The Canadian Press





PORT DOVER, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people have been charged in connection with the suspicious death of a 35-year-old woman from Norfolk County, Ont.

OPP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Ashley Gravelle, while a 23-year-old woman faces drug charges resulting from the same investigation.

The male suspect is also charged with possessing both cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, as well as trafficking both cocaine and fentanyl.

The female suspect is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as trafficking cocaine.

An obituary posted online by the Thompson Waters Funeral Home in Port Dover, Ont., says Gravelle, also known as Ashley Faye St. Jules, died suddenly on March 2.