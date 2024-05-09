OPP searching for three masked suspects after stabbing in Norwich

One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.

Emergency crews were called to Avery's Lane around 9:45 p.m. and transported on individual to hospital.

The suspects are described as three males, all wearing black masks on their faces. Police didn't have detailed descriptions of the suspects other than one of them is roughly 6' tall and the other two are of average height.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxford OPP.