LONDON, ONT. -- Great news for campers, as nightly camping reopens at several conservation areas in the region, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has announced.

As of June 29, nightly camping at Fanshawe Conservation Area in London will reopen, while Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock and Wildwood Conservation Area is St. Marys will reopen on July 6.

"We are pleased to announce that nightly camping is opening soon," said Jennifer Howley, UTRCA Conservation Areas manager, in a statement. "We need people to continue to respect physical distancing and group size maximums, to help make opening more facilities a success."

Nightly camping will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, and will be by reservation only. Showers and laundry will remain closed.

The following will open for each area:

Fanshawe Conservation Area:

seasonal camping

trails

day use and boat launch/reservoir

day use washrooms

splash pad opens June 26

nightly camping/reservations opens June 29

Pittock Conservation Area:

seasonal camping

trails

day use and boat launch/reservoir

day use washrooms (north shore and south shore)

nightly camping/reservations opens July 6

Wildwood Conservation Area:

seasonal camping

trails

day use and boat launch/reservoir

day use swimming area/beach and washrooms opens June 19

backcountry camping/reservations opens June 22

canoe/kayak rentals for backcountry camping opens June 22

nightly camping/reservations opens July 6

Swimming pools, group camping, day-use pavilion rentals and picnic shelters will remain closed for the season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lineups may occur, safety signs will be in place and payments must be made using 'tap pay.'