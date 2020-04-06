Councillor calls out vandals who damaged playground, baseball diamond
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 2:19PM EDT
Firefighters respond to a fire at White Oaks Park in London, Ont. in April 2020. (@ElizabethPeloza / Twitter)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- City of London Councillor Elizabeth Peloza expressed her disappointment after damage to White Oaks Park.
In a tweet posted Monday morning, Peloza shared photos of the damage.
Someone reportedly set fire to the playground equipment while an ATV was used to damage the baseball diamond's playing field.
Peloza called the act a waste of emergency crews' time and a waste of taxpayer money.
She urged residents to report COVID-19 order violations to COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or 519-661-4660 and to report any other activity to police.