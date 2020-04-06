MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- City of London Councillor Elizabeth Peloza expressed her disappointment after damage to White Oaks Park.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Peloza shared photos of the damage.

Someone reportedly set fire to the playground equipment while an ATV was used to damage the baseball diamond's playing field.

While many in the #ldnont community pull together, the actions of a few are very disappointing. Recently, youth set fire to the playground equipment at White Oaks Park and the following night a group gathered with their vehicles and watched a 4 wheeler tear up the ball diamond.1/ pic.twitter.com/c2pOT0WxHi — Elizabeth Peloza (@ElizabethPeloza) April 6, 2020

Peloza called the act a waste of emergency crews' time and a waste of taxpayer money.

She urged residents to report COVID-19 order violations to COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or 519-661-4660 and to report any other activity to police.