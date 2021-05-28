MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- More charges have been laid against a Palmerston, Ont. man already accused in a string of historical sexual assaults, and police believe there could be more victims.

Michael Bradley Hurst, 43, was charged in January with six counts of sexual assault and four counts of committing an indecent act under the Criminal Code.

The charges were connected to a series of alleged sex-related offences from 2003 to 2015 involving a victim known to the accused.

Wellington County OPP now say Hurst is facing 10 additional sexual assault charges following the investigation that began in Nov. 2020. The incidents are alleged to have happened in various locations between 2003 and 2020.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

Victims of sexual assault in need of support can reach out to Victim Services of Wellington County at 519-824-1212 or the Assaulted Women's Helpline toll-free at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.