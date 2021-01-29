MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police have charged a 43-year-old Palmerston, Ont. man with 10 counts related to a series of alleged sexual assaults.

Wellington County OPP say the series of sexual assaults and other sex-related offences are alleged to have occurred over a 12-year period from 2003 to 2015.

Following an investigation, a 43-year-old man was charged with six counts of sexual assault and four counts of committing an indecent act under the Criminal Code.

Police say the victims and the accused were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on March 2.

OPP are reminding victims of sexual assault there are resources available, including Victim Services of Wellington County at 519-824-1212 or the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.