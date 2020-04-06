LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London has announced roughly 1,100 layoffs in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The affected workers are temporary and casual employees who execute recreational programs and do seasonal work.

In the case of 300 employees, workers have had their start dates deferred. Close to 800 have been placed on temporary unpaid leave.

Impacted employees include:

Community centre staff

Recreation and sports programs

Neighbourhood activities

Aquatics staff members

Parks maintenance

Golf course employees

Seasonal staff in service areas including roads, water and sewers and facilities

“This is a difficult decision, but in these times, it’s the right decision,” said city manager Lynne Livingstone in a news release.

“This is typically when we are welcoming our seasonal staff to roles across the City, and they are an important part of our organization. Unfortunately, while we’re at minimal operations and delivering essential services only, we have no choice but to delay start dates and move to temporary leaves.”

It's unclear when these employees will be called back to work.

The city is urging impacted employees to seek support through employment insurance or Canadian Emergency Response Benefits. Applications opened Monday.

Additional support may also be accessed through the city’s employee and family assistance program.