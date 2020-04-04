LONDON, ONT. -- After an employee at the TD bank branch at Ernest and Bradley Avenue was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, other colleagues at the branch will be in self-isolation, a manager says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all colleagues from this branch will be self-isolating at home for 14 days and we are providing support to help them through this," Carla Hindman, manager of corporate and public affairs at TD, tells CTV News.

The branch was closed Saturday and is receiving an enhanced cleaning before it re-opens Monday with substitute staff, she says.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority,” Hindman says.

She says if any staff member receives a positive COVID-19 test result, there are clear protocols in place and that public health officials communicate directly to those impacted.

"As we all continue to respond to this evolving situation, customers can stay informed about steps we are taking to help protect colleagues and customers and provide financial assistance to those who need it at TD.com/covid19."