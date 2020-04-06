LONDON, ONT -- The City of London issued more than 20 Provincial Offence Notices over the weekend to Londoners ignoring social distancing rules.

The province has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, while the City has closed all outdoor play structures including playgrounds, skate parks and multi-use courts, City sports fields, community gardens, off-lease dog parks and golf courses.

Thanks to the help of the City’s recently created tip line and regular patrolling of closed outdoor areas, city officials were able to make their first fines over the weekend.

Failure to comply with an emergency order can carry punishments up to a year in jail or a fine up to $100,000 for an individual.

Parks, green space, trails and pathways remain open for walk-through only. For anyone who chooses to use these spaces, the City is asking for full and continued cooperation in following all of the precautions identified by the Middlesex London Health Unit including: