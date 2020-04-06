City issues fines to those breaking social distancing rules
Golfer at Fanshawe Golf Course despite it being closed. (CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- The City of London issued more than 20 Provincial Offence Notices over the weekend to Londoners ignoring social distancing rules.
The province has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, while the City has closed all outdoor play structures including playgrounds, skate parks and multi-use courts, City sports fields, community gardens, off-lease dog parks and golf courses.
Thanks to the help of the City’s recently created tip line and regular patrolling of closed outdoor areas, city officials were able to make their first fines over the weekend.
Failure to comply with an emergency order can carry punishments up to a year in jail or a fine up to $100,000 for an individual.
Parks, green space, trails and pathways remain open for walk-through only. For anyone who chooses to use these spaces, the City is asking for full and continued cooperation in following all of the precautions identified by the Middlesex London Health Unit including:
- Stay six feet away from each other (physical distancing)
- Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any size
- Stay home from work and other activities if you are sick
- Self-isolate if you have travelled outside of Canada
- Wash your hands with soap and water frequently (for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or cough and sleeve into your elbow
- Clean and disinfect high touch areas frequently