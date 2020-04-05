LONDON, ONT. -- A beloved husband and father of triplet girls, Ron Holliday, is the latest COVID-19 victim in London.

On Friday, Holliday, 60, passed away suddenly at home.

An obituary written by the Holliday family on the West View Funeral Chapel page read: “Our loving husband and father, words cannot express the pain and emptiness in our hearts. You were our rock, the steady hand that helped guide us.”

Holliday's wife is an employee at the TD bank branch at Ernest and Bradley Avenues. As a result, the branch closed Saturday and will re-open Monday with substitute staff.

The TD manager of corporate affairs tells CTV News: “Out of an abundance of caution, all colleagues from this branch will be self-isolating at home for 14 days.”

Family friend of the Holliday’s Megan Primeau, is urging people to stay inside during this pandemic. “I was absolutely crushed,” Primeau says, “I honestly didn’t think it was real. I couldn’t believe it. He was so strong, he was young still. I am heartbroken.”

The Holliday family was heavily involved in the dance community at the Jo Read Dance School in London.

At 12:45 p.m on Sunday, studio directors from Jo Read Dance, organized a way for the dance community to show their support.

Families drove by their house to offer condolences through posters and signs of support and gestures of love.

One family at a time placed a painted rock in their garden as a memorial.

Andrea Breier-Leclair took part in the message of support.

“What I just witnessed was one of the most painful things I have ever seen. Three beautiful young girls isolated in their home from family and friends, comfort, hugs, crying through masks, standing in a window while car loads of dance families (one at a time) supporting them the only way we know how, with signs of love, painted rocks with messages for their garden,” she says.

“As a father and a friend he was an amazing man. He was there for everyone all the time. He would have given you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He did everything in the world for those girls and he did everything to make sure they were safe. He was Marlene’s rock. He was an amazing man,” Megan Primeau says.

Due to THE COVID-19 pandemic a funeral will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in the memory of Ron are asked to consider the LHSF covid-19 response here.