West Grey man charged with second-degree murder
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 5:17PM EST
South Bruce OPP are investigating a homicide in Brockton.
Police were called to a home on Concession 4 East Brant around 2 p.m. Friday.
A man was located inside the home with no vital signs. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
He is identified as Steven Berfelz, 53, of Brockton.
On Saturday, OPP arrested and charged Ronald Seifried, 57, of West Grey with second-degree murder.
He will appear in a Walkerton court on Monday.