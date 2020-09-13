LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a community COVID-19 outbreak after three Western University students tested positive for the virus Saturday.

On Sunday, the MLHU was also notified of two additional cases who are also Western students. The MLHU anticipates more cases in the coming days.

All of the infected students live in the community and have not attended classes or activities on campus.

The MLHU says they had a number of interactions at downtown bars and restaurants, and with students in neighbouring homes.

The health unit is also advising anyone who may have frequented downtown bars and restaurants to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

“If we ever needed evidence to show there’s still a risk from COVID-19 in the community, this is it,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU in a news release.

“We know the temptation to get back together with friends and party is great, but it is crucial that we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means limiting social gatherings, sticking to our social circles, keeping two metres apart and staying home if you feel sick.”

MLHU staff are following up with close contacts of the confirmed cases, who are being advised to quarantine.

Along with assessment centres in the city, Western University has a mobile testing unit available for students and employees Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.