LONDON, ONT. -- A downtown London nightclub closed its doors this weekend after one of its guests tested positive for COVID-19.

Lost Love Social House announced Saturday on its social media feeds that a guest who attended the venue on Sept. 9 tested positive for the virus.

As a precautionary measure, the Carling Street club closed its doors Saturday for a deep clean.

All staff will be tested and self isolate until their results come back.

The bar is asking anyone who visited the venue on Wednesday to seek testing and monitor for symptoms.