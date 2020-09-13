Advertisement
London club shut down after patron tests positive for COVID-19
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:26AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:31AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A downtown London nightclub closed its doors this weekend after one of its guests tested positive for COVID-19.
Lost Love Social House announced Saturday on its social media feeds that a guest who attended the venue on Sept. 9 tested positive for the virus.
As a precautionary measure, the Carling Street club closed its doors Saturday for a deep clean.
All staff will be tested and self isolate until their results come back.
The bar is asking anyone who visited the venue on Wednesday to seek testing and monitor for symptoms.
