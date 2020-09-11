LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says a person who tested positive for COVID-19, spent two hours at a restaurant on Richmond Street on Monday.

The person was at the El Furniture Warehouse restaurant between 12 and 2 a.m.

The health unit says the risk that other restaurant patrons were exposed to the novel coronavirus has been assessed as low, however it is advising that anyone who was at the restaurant within the time frame to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you develop symptoms, seek testing at an assessment centre, it says.

“We are on the verge of a gathering storm of conditions that could lead to increased transmission of COVID-19. Now is not the time to let our guard down,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“We’ve seen post-secondary students return to our community and the temptation to have more social gatherings, or to move those gatherings indoors as temperatures cool, will be great. The importance of following public health guidance right now can’t be underestimated” adds Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with MLHU.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.