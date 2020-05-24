LONDON, ONT. -- An employee of the Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Oxford St. East in London has tested positive for a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The person last worked in the store on Saturday, but they were not symptomatic and wore a mask throughout their shift.

The store was scheduled to open Sunday as normal.

Company officials arranged for additional deep cleaning of the store.

They have also notified the Middlesex-London Health Unit, told any potentially exposed employees to stay home and self-isolate, and contacted customers who were recently in the store.

Customers who purchased store-prepared or store-packaged bakery products between May 20 and May 23 are being asked to take the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment, monitor themselves for symptoms and throw out the products.

“While the risk of contracting COVID-19 from bread, buns and other products is low, it is important for customers to watch for the development of signs and symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus. Anyone who develops symptoms should be tested as soon as they can,” says Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health .

“We know that this virus is still in our community and the only way we’re going to get ahead of it is if everyone does their part." This is not the first worker at the store to test positive for the virus.

Late last month, another baker at the store contracted the virus.

Across town, an employee at the Oakridge Superstore also tested positive in April.