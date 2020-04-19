LONDON, ONT. -- McDonalds Canada has closed a local restaurant after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The report was confirmed by local health authorities, a spokesperson said.

Ryma Boussoufa said the McDonalds restaurant now temporarily closed is the one at 1205 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by 3rd-party cleaning experts, WINMAR,” Boussoufa said.

“The restaurant will re-open once the direction has been given by local health authorities.”

McDonalds Canada says all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It says any guests who may have visited the restaurant on that day should take direction from Ontario Public Health.

“We continue to work with the local health authorities to support our people and our guests and will update this statement as more information is available (from) health authorities,” Boussoufa said. “…our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people and our guests– it’s at the core of everything we do.”