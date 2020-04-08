LONDON, ONT. -- A London transit operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is London transit’s first positive test, although some drivers have expressed fear about contracting the virus.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) says it was made aware that an operator tested positive on Tuesday.

It says staff immediately contacted the Middlesex-London Health Unit and began a joint investigation to determine next steps.

The driver identified worked on Route 20 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any of the days between March 24 and March 31.

The LTC says the health unit is reaching out directly to those who have been in close contact with this operator and will provide guidance on next steps, including direction to self-isolate for 14 days from their exposure and to monitor for symptoms.

People who travelled on this route during the above days and times who do not have symptoms should continue to practice physical distancing and do not need to call the health unit, the LTC says.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to visit this site where the online assessment tool will advise whether it is necessary to go to an assessment centre to get tested.

An enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedule remains in effect, the LTC says, and bus sanitizing is occurring nightly.