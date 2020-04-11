London LCBO employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 5:06PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 11, 2020 5:23PM EDT
LCBO at 900 Oxford St. East in London, Ont. is closed on April 11, 2020 because a worker contracted COVID-19. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The LCBO store at 900 Oxford St. E. has been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The person in question last worked at the store on April 4.
The worker is currently self-isolating at home.
The location is currently closed to the public as the store is being cleaned and disinfected.
Customers who attended the store prior to April 4 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
