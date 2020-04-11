LONDON, ONT. -- The LCBO store at 900 Oxford St. E. has been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The person in question last worked at the store on April 4.

The worker is currently self-isolating at home.

The location is currently closed to the public as the store is being cleaned and disinfected.

Customers who attended the store prior to April 4 should monitor themselves for symptoms.