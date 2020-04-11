LONDON, ONT. -- An employee of the Sherwood Forest Mall Shoppers Drug Mart in London has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, company officials say the person had not been in the store since April 6.

The store was closed on Friday for cleaning and disinfecting. It reopened Saturday.

Officials are working with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to speak with the employee's direct contacts.

Staff who may have been exposed are being directed to stay home and self-isolate.