LONDON, ONT. -- There are long wait times at both of London's assessment centres and at Western University amid a community outbreak that saw five student cases reported on Sunday and potential exposures at local businesses.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre closed early on Sunday due to the excessive wait times, which stretched to three hours, and there were long lines as it reopened at 11 a.m. Monday.

By three o’clock Monday afternoon, the centre stopped allowing cars to enter as they reached capacity. Cars were being turned away and told to return on Tuesday.

The lineup at the Oakridge Arena had already extended onto nearby streets as of 10 a.m.

Meanwhile Western University has set up its own assessment site in the Social Science Centre parking lot, open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

But within an-hour-and-a-half of opening, Western had already hit its 220-person capacity, either in the centre or in line and gave anyone else in line a red ticket so they could leave and return in a few hours.

Some students expressed disappointment that they came at the first opportunity after class and were turned away.

Students can also make an appointment to get tested at the Student Health Care Clinic.

