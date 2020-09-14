MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Middlesex-London on Monday, with at least two of those cases tied to a community outbreak at Western University.

The new cases bring the total for the region to 756, including 678 resolved and 57 deaths.

Of the total, 700 are in the City of London, and at least five are associated with students at Western University.

The outbreak-associated cases reported Sunday mark the first time since Aug. 19 that the region has seen more than three cases on any given day.

In addition to the community outbreak at Western, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Chelsey Park Retirement Community, which was declared last Wednesday.

The declaration of a community outbreak prompted long lines at the city’s two assessment centres, and at a centre set up on the Western campus.

Two new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Monday, bringing the total there to 258, with 248 resolved and five deaths.

Of the five ongoing cases being handled by Southwestern Public Health, four are in Woodstock and one is in Bayham.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, four active, 343 cases, 314 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 21 active, 485 total cases, 432 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, two active, 130 total, 128 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – two active, 124 total, 117 resolved, five deaths (last updated Friday)

Ontario reported its highest number of new daily cases in more than three months, with 313 cases on Monday.