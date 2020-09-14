LONDON, ONT. -- There are long wait times at both of London's assessment centres amid a community outbreak at Western University that saw five cases reported on Sunday and potential exposures at local businesses.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre closed early on Sunday due to the excessive wait times, which stretched to three hours, it reopens at 11 a.m. Monday.

The lineup at the Oakridge Arena was already extending onto nearby streets as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Western University has set up its own assessment site in the Social Science Centre parking lot, open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students can also make an appointment to get tested at the Student Health Care Clinic.

More to come.

- With files from CTV's Jim Knight.